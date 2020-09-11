0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

MPs to elect members of parliamentary bodies at Monday session

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 11 September 2020 11:59

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Speaker Talat Xhaferi will schedule a session to be held Monday at noon where MPs will elect members of the Parliament’s working bodies.

At a press briefing on Friday, Xhaferi said that no other items can be included in the coming session, because documents should be reviewed first by the committees.

So far, the government has sent to Parliament draft-laws on elementary and secondary education for debate and adoption. Also, President Stevo Pendarovski has also sent to Parliament the five decisions declaring state of emergency to be verified.

