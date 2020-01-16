0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyPoliticsSociety

MPs pass Law on Strategic Investments

At its 130th session on Thursday, the Parliament passed the Law on Strategic Investments in North Macedonia by a majority vote. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 16 January 2020

