MPs pass amendments to Law on Assembly

All 82 MPs attending Thursday's session voted in favor of the amendments to the Law on the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 16 January 2020 16:58
