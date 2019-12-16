0_Web_Editor's choiceBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

MPs debate 2020 supplementary budget

Parliament has started a debate on the 2020 supplementary budget after the financing and budget commission has accepted 12 amendments.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 16 December 2019 19:16
Back to top button
Close
Close