MP seeks statute of limitations involving state officials to be expanded

Поврзани вести
British lawmakers approve Johnson’s Brexit bill
9 January 2020 19:46
PM Spasovski offers condolences to Ukraine’s Honcharuk after Tehran plane crash
9 January 2020 19:02
PM Spasovski congratulates Kurz and Sanchez on re-election
9 January 2020 18:48
Plenković: Time has come to show political responsibility toward North Macedonia
9 January 2020 16:06
Top officials attend Christmas lunch with HH Stefan
9 January 2020 16:00
Construction activities to intensify, regardless of election process, says Sugareski
9 January 2020 15:26
Провери го и оваClose
-
Gov’t committed to the citizens’ interest, says Spasovski5 January 2020 15:03
-
Tripunovski presents his team of advisers at Agriculture Ministry4 January 2020 12:24
-
VMRO-DPMNE to propose soon new candidate for interim interior minister2 January 2020 14:40