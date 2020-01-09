0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

MP seeks statute of limitations involving state officials to be expanded

SDSM MP Aleksandar Kiracovski submitted Thursday amendments to the Criminal Code, initiating changes to provisions on statute of limitations on abuse of office offences, especially if they have been committed by office-holders.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 9 January 2020 18:14
Back to top button
Close
Close