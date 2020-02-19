0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

MP Miloshoski hands over recording played in Parliament to prosecutors

VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Miloshoski on Wednesday handed over to prosecutors an audio recording, given to him by a whistleblower, in which allegedly the voice of former prime minister Zoran Zaev can be heard.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 19 February 2020 13:46

