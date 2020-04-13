Motor racing legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90

British motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness.

“It was one lap too many, he just closed his eyes,” his wife Lady Moss was quoted as saying by British media on Sunday.

Moss is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-round racing drivers in the history of motorsport and the formative decades of Formula One, although he never won a world title.

He was runner-up four times and third three times, winning 16 of the 66 F1 races he competed in from 1951 to 1961.

Some of the wins “rank among the truly iconic drives in the sport’s history – his 1961 victories in Monaco and Germany in particular often held up as all-time classics,” the F1 website said.

Moss also enjoyed a successful career in sportscar racing at the same time as F1, chalking up a total of 212 victories in all competitions.

Moss retired from top-level competition after a crash in 1962 left him in a coma for a month and partially paralysed for six months.

Mercedes, who had signed Moss in 1955, tweeted: “Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you.”

Mercedes signed Moss to race in F1 alongside the great Juan Manuel Fangio, and in that year became the first British driver to win a home grand prix at Aintree and set a new course record in winning the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race around Italy.

Moss was twice beaten by Fangio to the F1 title and lost out in 1958 to compatriot Mike Hawthorn after he vouched for his rival to prevent him from being disqualified when he was accused of reversing on track in the late-season Portuguese Grand Prix.

After retiring from competitive racing, Moss went on to run a property business with his family and continued to race in historic cars and legends events until the age of 81.

Moss also worked in broadcasting, was knighted in 2000 and in 2006 was awarded the motorsport federation FIA gold medal for outstanding contribution to motorsport.

Moss is survived by his third wife Susie and two children. “He died as he lived, looking wonderful,” Lady Moss told Mail Online.