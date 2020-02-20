Mother languages connect people and need to be protected

Skopje, 20 February 2020 (MIA) – The Skopje dialect has asserted itself as the most prestigious and is the reason we make mistakes while speaking and writing, Krste Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute director Elena Jovanova-Grujovska said at Thursday’s event marking International Mother Language Day.

To raise linguistic skills, Jovanova-Grujovska added, the Institute plans on organizing training sessions for reporters and communication officers, as well as any other interested parties.

Event participants included some twenty Skopje elementary- and high-school students, who performed in 16 languages. A group of students also sang in Ladino, a language spoken by around 200 Macedonian Jews.

Prof. Snezhana Venovska-Antevska highlighted the importance of one’s mother tongue, which she described as “the connection with other languages.”

She went on to say that Macedonian, with its structure and semantics, has reached a high level, which now needs to be protected.

“We often wonder, ‘What mistakes do we make?’ But I’d rather ask, ‘Why do we make these mistakes?’

“If we raise awareness for our language to a high enough level,” Venovska-Antevska said, “especially in media companies spreading the beautiful Macedonian language, then I think we’ve come to the conclusion that we need to respect our correct norm.”

“And our Institute,” she continued, “takes a scientific approach to upholding this standard.”

In times of globalization, internet, and English-language domination, according to Venovska-Antevska, the role of the family is essential for instilling a love for one’s language, “because the love for one’s own language begins at home and in preschool.”

It is crucial, Venovska-Antevska added, for everyone to come together because the country’s greatest responsibility now is to protect the language and to embed this awareness into the consciousness of younger generations.

This year’s celebration of International Mother Language Day at the Institute was funded by the City of Skopje.

Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov said that the Macedonian language is what has preserved the identity of the Macedonian people through the centuries and what will ensure that the Macedonian identity is preserved in the future, as well.

“Unfortunately,” Mayor Shilegov said, “some devastations that occur are also present in everyday speech, which sometimes goes beyond conventions.

“The City of Skopje has been seriously supporting the publication of books in Macedonian and Albanian as part of our annual Culture Program, aiming to help preserve their uniqueness.”

Shilegov added that the City of Skopje would also support the renovation of the Institute’s permanent exhibit dedicated to Krste Petkov Misirkov.

UNESCO created International Mother Language Day during its 1999 General Conference, in tribute to the Bangladeshi all-out protests to protect their right to speak their own language, Bangla, on Feb. 21, 1952. mr/

Posted by MИА.mk on Четврток, 20 февруари 2020