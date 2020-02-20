Mother Language Day to be celebrated in Gov’t, Krste Misirkov Institute, worldwide

Skopje, 20 February 2020 (MIA) – Both the Government and Krste Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute are honoring International Mother Language Day on Thursday, ahead of worldwide celebrations on Feb. 21.

Feb. 21 is the anniversary of the day when Bangladeshis fought for recognition for the Bangla language.

Prompted by Bangladesh, UNESCO in 1999 decided to dedicate a day to all the world’s languages and created International Mother Language Day.

In her message on the occasion of Feb. 21, 2020, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, wrote that “mother tongues generate social inclusion, innovation, and imagination.

“They also breathe life into cultural diversity and serve as instruments of peace,” Azoulay highlighted.

According to UNESCO’s website, linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened as languages disappear.

Around 40 percent of the world’s population doesn’t have access to an education in a language they speak or understand.

“Nevertheless, progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education with growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development,” the UN agency notes.

According to Azoulay in her message, “Bilingual or multilingual education based on students’ mother tongue not only encourages learning but also contributes to understanding and dialogue among peoples.”

“As put so aptly by Vassilis Alexakis in his book La langue maternelle, ‘all languages teach us that we have roots more or less everywhere.’

“Because they are instruments of diversity and peace, it is important that we protect mother tongues, particularly those which are indigenous languages,” Azoulay adds.

Encouraging everyone to celebrate the richness of humanity’s languages, UNESCO will hold several round tables at its headquarters to discuss how cross-border languages and mother tongues can further help to achieve sustainable development.

In the same spirit, at the initiative of Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, the Government will be holding a panel to promote mother languages and raise public awareness of cultural diversity.

In addition to civil society representatives and prominent members of academia, panelists will include Minister for Political Systems and Relations among Communities Sadula Duraki; director of the Agency for Exercising the Rights of the Communities Ilhan Rahman, and director of the Agency for the Implementation of the Law on the Use of Languages Ilber Sela, according to the Government’s press release.

The event held at Krste Misirkov Macedonian Language Institute will feature speeches by Institute director Elena Jovanova Grujovska, prof. Snezhana Venovska-Antevska, and Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov. mr/