Most COVID-19 fatalities died from chronic lung diseases or diabetes: minister

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said that most coronavirus fatalities had had chronic lung disease or diabetes.

“There’s exact statistics and it includes

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic cardiovascular disease, cardiomyopathy and diabetes. Chronic conditions weakening the cardiovascular capacity, pulmonary capacity, lung infection or any other infection are proven to increase the risk of mortality, Filipche told a news conference when asked about the pre-existing conditions of the patients who had died from COVID-19-related complications.

He said that an analysis was being prepared about the Skopje municipalities that are affected most by the new coronavirus.

According to Filipche, recently, some 20 people were infected after having attended the same family gathering in the Skopje municipality of Chair.

Also, he said many of the new confirmed cases were registered in Tetovo after being exposed to infected people, which had been already registered by the health authorities.

“So far, there is no unpredictable risk, the new cases are from the same cluster or from contacts between clusters,” Minister Filipche stated.