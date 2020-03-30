Moscow enters into lockdown as coronavirus spreads in Russian capital

Muscovites will only be allowed to leave their homes under certain circumstances from Monday on, according to new measures aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus in the Russian capital.

Announcing the new rules on Sunday, city mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Muscovites would no longer be allowed “to move around in the city without reason.”

Residents would be allowed to go to and from work, the supermarket or pharmacy, and to the next waste container, said Sobyanin.

All other movements would be prohibited, with dogs and other pets only permitted to be let out in a small radius around the resident’s apartment, he added.

The Russian capital had already banned residents aged 65 and over from leaving their homes and shuttered all malls, restaurants, bars, and larger parks.

The measures are intended to stem the spread of coronavirus in the city, which is home to 12.5 million people. So far more than 1,000 residents have tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, Russia will begin a week of enforced holiday, in which work has been suspended for most citizens. Authorities have raised concerns that people might use the extra free time for shopping or leisure activities.