Mortality up 3.6% in 2019: statistics

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – 20,446 people died in North Macedonia in 2019, a 3.6% increase compared to the previous year, State Statistical Office data shows.

The structure by sex shows higher male participation – 10,616 or 51.9% of total number of deaths.

The number of infant deaths was 112 and their share in the total number of deaths was 0.5% (per 100 deaths).

By months, most (2,027) people died in January.

The average age of the deceased was 71.6 years for males and 76.0 years for females, which means that women outlive men by 4.4 years on average.

Similar to previous years, most deaths (51.8%) were caused by circulatory diseases, followed by neoplasms – 18.6%, while 4.6% were deaths due to endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases and 4.4% were caused by respiratory system diseases.