More than 60 migrants apprehended crossing the English Channel

More than 60 migrants were apprehended while crossing the English Channel from France to Britain early Thursday morning.

Forty-nine people, who were discovered in four small boats, were brought to Britain. “They have indicated that they are from Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan,” authorities in London said on Thursday.

French officials picked up 14 migrants in two additional boats and brought them to France. Several of them suffered from hypothermia, according to the British broadcaster BBC.

According to London’s interior ministry, more than 1,800 people have tried to cross the Channel in boats since January. Many human smugglers have claimed that crossing the Channel will not be possible after Britain leaves the European Union, due to happen on January 31.

The Channel is one of the most heavily trafficked water routes in the world, making an illegal crossing by boat especially risky.