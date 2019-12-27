More than 235,000 displaced in north-western Syria in recent weeks

More than 235,000 people have been displaced in north-western Syria over the past two weeks, the UN said on Friday, amid airstrikes targeting the last rebel stronghold in the country.

The Syrian government and its Russian ally have for months waged a large-scale offensive against rebels in Idlib, forcing thousands of people to flee. This month, strikes have targeted southern towns

These latest displacements took place between December 12 and 25, with many people leaving southern Idlib’s Maaret al-Nouman and other towns in the area, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

They are predominantly moving north to urban centres such as Ariha, Saraqab and the provincial capital, Idlib city, as well as to displacement camps in the province along the Turkish-Syrian border, OCHA added.

Some were forced to move more than once, like those who escaped to Saraqeb and then started moving further north.

Thousands have fled to northern Aleppo province’s Afrin and al-Bab towns, while tens of families have reportedly fled to government-held areas in Aleppo.

The government’s offensive against rebels in the provinces of Hama and Idlib began on April 30. The Syrian forces have since regained territory from the rebels in the two provinces.

Some 400,000 people have been displaced in the area between late-April and late-August 2019, OCHA said.