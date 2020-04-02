More than 12,000 apply to be astronauts in NASA’s ‘Artemis’ programme

More than 12,000 people have applied to become astronauts in NASA’s new Artemis programme, the space agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency received its second-highest number of applications ever for the mission, which aims to have US astronauts again land on the Moon by 2024 with an eye towards eventually sending astronauts to Mars.

NASA official Jim Bridenstine said the Artemis programme opened up a “bold new era” of space exploration and was “thrilled to see” so many applicants.

In February, NASA announced it was looking for new astronauts.

The requirements included being a US citizen and having a master’s degree in a science subject, as well as having at least two years of professional experience or at least 1,000 hours of flight training.

The successful applicants will get two years of initial training in robotics, spacewalking and leadership. They will then conduct experiments while living on the International Space Station.

NASA currently has 48 active astronauts at its disposal.

The new astronaut candidates are expected to be announced in summer 2021.