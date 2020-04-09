More than 100 seniors infected with virus at Budapest nursing home

More than 100 people are suffering from the novel coronavirus at a home for the elderly in Budapest, the country’s chief medical officer said on Thursday.

Five older people have died of Covid-19, the sometimes deadly lung disease caused by the virus, Cecilia Mueller said in Budapest.

Those infected include residents and carers working at the home, she noted, without providing further details.

There are 500 people living in the nursing home, many of whom suffer from pre-existing health conditions, according to reports in the media in the past.

Hungary has registered 980 cases of the coronavirus, and 66 deaths. Ninety-six people are reported to have recovered from the illness.