More restrictive measures needed as self-isolation rule is breached often: minister

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche noted Saturday that many citizens fail to adhere to the self-isolation rule. As a result, tougher measures will be proposed and discussed by government ministers at a session later in the day.

“Evidently, many people do not comply with the measures,” Minister Filipche told a news conference.

Also, it’s evident, he said, that a considerable number of the citizens do not take the calls, appeals and the risks very seriously.

“We have a responsibility to introduce more restrictive measures, and they will produce results only if they are fully respected,” Filipche stressed.