Montenegro promotes itself as ‘CoronaFree’ holiday destination

Montenegro advertises itself as a holiday destination where the coronavirus pandemic will soon no longer pose a threat, with its premier saying the small Adriatic nation will prepare for the tourism season in the coming weeks.

“Montenegro is on its way to becoming a #CoronaFree destination!” tweeted Prime Minister Dusko Markovic on Sunday.

The government in Podgorica recently indicated that it expects the holiday season to start on July 1.

The expectation is that mainly holidaymakers from neighbouring countries such as Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina will return to Montenegro.

Experts made proposals on how to implement coronavirus-related distancing rules on beaches and in hotel complexes.

Montenegro reported no new infections with the SARS-COV-2 virus, which can cause the lung disease Covid-19, in the past for days. As of Sunday, there were 324 confirmed infection and nine deaths among Montenegro’s roughly 630,000 inhabitants.