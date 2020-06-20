Montenegro plans to hold parliamentary, local elections on August 30

Montenegro plans to hold parliamentary and local elections in some municipalities on August 30, President Milo Djukanovic said on Saturday.

Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) have governed the former Yugoslav republic without interruption since multi-party democracy was introduced in 1989.

In the last elections, held in October 2016, the DPS won 35 of the 81 seats. The vote was overshadowed by Djukanovic’s allegations that an attempted coup had taken place, backed by Belgrade and Moscow.

The following year, Montenegro joined NATO, completing its rejection of alliances with Serbia and Russia.

Tensions within the country run high, however, and there are frequent protests, as the population is polarized over this pro-western turn.