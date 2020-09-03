‘Monster’ case trial resumes next week

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Taking the witness stand, a police inspector said he didn’t remember interviewing one of the defendants in the Monster case, who claimed he was beaten up in a police station in April 2012, as the the retrial resumed Thursday at the Skopje Criminal Court.

The police inspector, who was identified only by the initials G.V, denied using excessive force during a raid.

“We did handcuffed them before reading them their rights and explaining to them why there was a raid,” the witness told the court.

He said he was only ordered to conduct a raid as part of the case. After the raid, the inspector said he had worked on the case only a couple of days.

Allowed to ask the witness questions, the defendants Haki Aziri asked him whether an ambulance had been called during the raid.

“I was hit, so was my 15-year-old brother, my father… Why records don’t show that an ambulance was called, Aziri asked.

The trial continues on September 10.

Several current and former police officers were already questioned at previous hearings.

‘Monster’ case involves the murder of four teenagers Kire Trichkovski, Filip Slavkovski, Cvetancho Ackovski, Aleksandar Nakjevski and a fisherman Borche Stefanovski at the Smilkovci Lake near Skopje on April 12, 2012.

Six men including Alil Demiri, Afrim and Agim Ismailovikj, Ezim and Haki Aziri and Sami Ljuta are indicted in the case.