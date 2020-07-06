“Monster” case prosecutor tests positive for COVID-19

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Public prosecutor Gavril Bubevski has tested positive for COVID-19 and his colleague from the now defunct Special Public Prosecution, Fatime Fetai, goes into 14-day isolation after having contacts with him.

Bubevski’s diagnosis was the reason why Monday’s hearing in the “Monster” trial was postponed. Both Fetai and Bubevski are representing the indictment.

Bubevski isn’t showing symptoms, but he was tested anyway because he has said he has been in constant contact with several people. Fetai goes into self-isolation after being in contact with the prosecutor at several trials in the past few weeks.

Earlier, “Monster” trial was postponed and rescheduled for August 26.

“Due to the interest of the media and NGOs that follow the trial in the so-called ‘Monster’ case, we inform the public that due to the announced absence of the competent prosecutor, the hearing scheduled on July 6 is postponed. The next court hearing is scheduled for August 26, 2020 at 10:00 am, for which the parties have already been notified,” Skopje-based Criminal Court said in a press release Monday.

“Monster” case involves the murder of four teenagers Kire Trichkovski, Filip Slavkovski, Cvetancho Ackovski, Aleksandar Nakjevski and a fisherman Borche Stefanovski at the Smilkovci Lake near Skopje on April 12, 2012.

Six men, including Alil Demiri, Afrim and Agim Ismailovikj, Ezim and Haki Aziri and Sami Ljuta, were tried on terrorism charges and sentenced to a life in prison.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court revoked the verdicts and released four men from detention. After the verdict was revoked, the case was taken over by the SPO and a retrial was ordered.