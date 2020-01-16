Monitor: Syrian government strikes on Idlib leave 15 civilians dead

Syrian government jets on Wednesday bombed the rebel stronghold of Idlib in the north-west of the country, killing at least 15 civilians despite a ceasefire there agreed by Turkey and Russia, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that the government warplanes had struck a local industrial area and a busy market in Idlib.

At least 35 other people were injured in the strikes, according to the Britain-based watchdog. The White Helmets rescue team said 65 people were injured in the bombardment.

Russian aircraft, allied with the Syrian government, also mounted dozens of strikes in rural Idlib, the observatory said without giving casualty figures.

The reported attacks came days after Russia and Turkey agreed on a ceasefire in the embattled region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed support for the ceasefire as they met in Istanbul last week.

Moscow is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara supports the Syrian opposition.

Idlib is the last rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

At least three pro-Iranian militiamen were killed on Tuesday night in suspected Israeli strikes targeting the T4 airbase in Syria’s central province of Homs, the observatory reported.

“A main arms depot and military vehicles were damaged in the T4 base due to the strike,” the head of the watchdog, Rami Abdel-Rahman, told dpa.

He added that forces from the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard and allied militias are housed at the T4 complex. Those killed in the strikes were foreigners, Abdel-Rahman said.

The state Syrian News Agency (SANA), citing a military source, said Syrian defence forces had confronted an “air aggression” carried out by Israeli warplanes in Homs’ eastern countryside, where T4 sits.

It added that the government’s ground defences had downed a number of missiles.

“We are not commenting on reports in foreign media,” an Israeli army spokesperson said.

Israel has in recent months unleashed similar attacks on pro-Iranian military facilities inside Syria.

Iran and allied militias in both Iraq and Lebanon are the main supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.