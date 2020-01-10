Monitor: Eight killed in airstrikes on pro-Iran militia in Syria

At least eight people were killed in airstrikes by unidentified aircraft targeting a pro-Iran militia in Syria near the Iraqi border, a war monitor said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that the overnight strikes targeted arms depots and military vehicles belonging to the Iranian-allied Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, in the border area of al-Bu Kamal in eastern Syria.

The fatalities were non-Syria militiamen, according to the Britain-based watchdog.

So far, there has been no word from the Syrian or Iraqi authorities.

The reported attack comes amid regional tensions between Iran and the United States.

Pro-Iranian Lebanese television al-Mayadeen, citing an unnamed security source in the area, said Israeli warplanes had carried out the overnight airstrikes.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said: “We are not commenting on reports in foreign media.”

Israel has in the past few months carried out similar attacks on pro-Iranian military facilities in war-torn Syria.

Iran and allied militias in both Iraq and Lebanon are the main supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.