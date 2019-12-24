Monitor: Eight killed in airstrikes on north-western Syria

At least eight civilians, among them five children, were killed when Russian airstrikes hit a school housing refugees in north-western Syria, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes targeted the village of Joubas, on the outskirts of the town of Saraqeb, east of the province of Idlib.

According to the United Nations, some 60,000 people have been displaced in the past few weeks due to heavy airstrikes on areas of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

On April 30, the Syrian government, supported by Russian air power, began a large-scale offensive against rebels in the neighbouring provinces of Hama and Idlib, forcing thousands of people to flee.

The UN has estimated that more than 400,000 people have been displaced since the onslaught started.

The Syrian forces have since regained territory from the rebels in the two provinces.

In Idlib’s southern town of Maaret al-Noumaan, the Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS) said it suspended its operations in two major hospitals as the situation deteriorated in recent days.

SAMS said these hospitals had been serving around 300,000 civilians before the escalation.