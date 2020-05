Skopje, 11 May 2020 (MIA) – The Kosovo Ministry of Interior arrested last week Besim Krasniqi and Fadil Tochi, wanted for severe crimes by the Ministry of Interior.

Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev said in a Facebook post the operation was carried out in cooperation with Pristina-based Interpol.

According to him, the extradition procedure is coordinated by the Ministry of Justice.