MoI to act in line with the law if public gathering ban is violated: minister

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – If cases are reported of violation of the government decisions banning gatherings of groups of more than five people, police will act in line with the Law on Public Order and Peace, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said Friday.

Answering a journalist question at a news conference, he said the Interior Ministry (MoI) isn’t considering introducing crisis situation in Skopje and its region. “It is a decision that should be made by the government,” Chulev stressed.

The MoI, he added, has increased the number of police officers patrolling and visiting the homes of people ordered to self-isolate so as to check if people are complying with the government’s self-isolation measure. “They are patrolling twice a day.”

“It’s likely that more drastic measures could be taken in the coming period to restrict the movement of people,” Chulev said.

The Minister said the MoI is conducting activities and tomorrow at the latest decrees with the force of law will be submitted to the government allowing the validity of personal documents – IDs, passports and driver’s licenses – to be extended.