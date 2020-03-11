0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderSociety

MoI: Those spreading coronavirus fake news will be punished

The Ministry of Interior called on people Wednesday not to share fake news about the coronavirus via social media and spread panic among the population. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 11 March 2020 20:39
