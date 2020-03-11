MoI: Those spreading coronavirus fake news will be punished

Поврзани вести
Zaev: We’re united in a big, multi-ethnic, winning coalition
11 March 2020 20:21
Two more people test positive for coronavirus, gov’t adopts additional measures
11 March 2020 19:50
Two more people test positive for coronavirus
11 March 2020 18:14
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
11 March 2020 17:43
Joint statement of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Western Balkan Six
11 March 2020 17:06
VMRO-DPMNE, partners join forces for ‘Renewal of Macedonia’ coalition
11 March 2020 16:13
Провери го и оваClose
-
Key in fight against fake news is swift identification: debate6 March 2020 18:13
-
MOST to host panel discussion on negative effects of fake news6 March 2020 9:02
-