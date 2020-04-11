MoI: Stable situation in crisis regions Debar, Centar Zhupa

Skopje, 11 April 2020 (MIA) – No incidents have been reported in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation was declared on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Interior said Saturday.

According to the Ministry, 10 more self-isolation orders have been issued and 66 self-isolation spot checks have been conducted by police in these regions.

On the ground, police officers are patrolling the regions and surrounding areas to ensure consistent implementation of government measures for prevention of the spread of coronavirus, the press release reads.

“No public gatherings, no disturbances of public order and peace, and no traffic accidents have been registered,” the Interior Ministry said.

In addition, measures to control entry of vehicles, as well as delivery of food products, medicines, personal hygiene items and other necessary goods are carried out without any problems both in Debar and Centar Zhupa.

“The entry is allowed only to persons who are residents of these regions, and the exit of all citizens found in the area of both regions is strictly forbidden,” the press release reads.

The Interior Ministry urges all citizens to strictly adhere to the Government’s decision on restriction of movement, both during the weekday curfew lasting from 4pm to 5am, and over the weekend – from 4pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.