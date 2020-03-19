MoI: Stable situation in crisis regions Debar, Centar Zhupa

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – No incidents have been reported over the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation was declared March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Interior said Thursday.

The local authorities in cooperation with the Crisis Management Center resolved yesterday’s request by a group of dairy producers for selling their milk.

“No public gatherings, no disturbances of public order and peace, no break-ins or other property offenses, and no traffic accidents have been registered,” Interior Ministry said.

The citizens respect the recommendations and measures adopted by the government on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, which ban outdoor and indoor events as well as any public and private gatherings.

On the ground, police officers are patrolling the regions and surrounding areas to ensure consistent implementation of government’s measures for prevention of the spread of coronavirus, press statement reads.

“The entry is allowed only to persons who are residents of these regions, and the exit of all citizens found in the area of both regions is strictly forbidden. The delivery of food products, medicines and other necessary goods is carried out without any problems,” Interior Ministry said.

Interior Ministry urges all citizens of Debar and Centar Zhupa, but also to all citizens to adhere to the recommended measures and guidelines adopted by the government regarding the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

All those who violate the recommendations will be fined under Articles 205 and 206 of the Criminal Code.