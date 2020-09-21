MoI Spasovski, US Ambassador Byrnes reaffirm partnership and cooperation

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski and United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes reaffirmed the excellent cooperation, partnership and friendship between North Macedonia and the United States at a meeting in Skopje on Monday.

Minister Spasovski and Ambassador Byrnes, who was accompanied by ICITAP Program Manager Douglas Madden and Regional Security Officer Health Ward, focused on North Macedonia’s EU integration and NATO membership, fight against organized crime, trafficking in humans, illegal migration, terrorism and cyber-crime, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Spasovski also noted the ministry’s commitment to the strengthening of police professionalism in overcoming of the institution’s challenges.