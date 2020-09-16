MoI Spasovski meets UN representative Dudziak

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of North Macedonia, Rossana Dudziak, discussing bilateral cooperation and future activities.

Spasovski and Dudziak referred to proposals on future activities in the field of fighting organized crime, migration, gender-based violence, police professionalization and enhancement of democratic policing, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Interlocutors also expressed belief and readiness for continuation of the excellent cooperation and coordination in fields of mutual interest.