MoI Spasovski meets UK Ambassador Galloway

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Tuesday with UK Ambassador Rachel Galloway, discussing the support given by the United Kingdom to the ministry.

Minister Spasovski and Ambassador Galloway highlighted the importance of the successful implementation of the Berlin Process and tackling all forms of organized crime, towards enhancing security in the region.

Interlocutors also reaffirmed the mutual commitment for more intensive future cooperation in the security field, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.