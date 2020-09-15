MoI Spasovski meets German Ambassador Holstein

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Tuesday with German Ambassador Anke Holstein, focusing on Germany’s support to North Macedonia’s reform processes and the country’s NATO and EU accession.

Minister Spasovski and Ambassador Holstein agreed that the Federal Republic of Germany is North Macedonia’s key strategic partner.

Interlocutors also discussed the continuation of the modernization processes within the ministry, enhancing the police capacities and the fight against organized crime and illegal migration, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.