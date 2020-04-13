MoI: Situation in crisis regions Debar, Centar Zhupa stable

Debar, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – No incidents have been reported in Debar and Centar Zhupa, regions where crisis situation was declared on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Interior said Monday.

No public gatherings, disturbances of public order and peace or traffic accidents have been registered, the Interior Ministry said in a press release.

According to the Ministry, two more self-isolation orders have been issued and 128 self-isolation spot checks have been conducted by police in these regions.

On the ground, police officers are patrolling the regions and surrounding areas to ensure consistent implementation of government measures for prevention of the spread of coronavirus, the press release read.

“Measures to control entry of vehicles, as well as delivery of food products, medicines, personal hygiene items and other necessary goods are carried out without any problems both in Debar and Centar Zhupa. Those making the deliveries should announce their arrival via telephone at 046/831 051, in order to be accompanied to their destination by police escort,” the Interior Ministry added.

Entry, the press release underlined, is allowed only to persons who are residents of these regions, and the exit of all citizens found in the area of both regions is strictly forbidden.

The Interior Ministry urged all citizens to strictly adhere to the Government’s decision on nationwide restriction of movement during the weekday curfew lasting from 4pm to 5am, and to the recommended measures and guidelines regarding the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Citizens can report self-isolation violations via telephone at 08 0000 201 or 192. All those who violate the recommendations will be fined under Articles 205 and 206 of the Criminal Code.