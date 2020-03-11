0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

MoI: Prohor Pčinjski border crossing to close Thursday

The Prohor Pčinjski border crossing will be shut down starting Thursday at 07:00, in accordance with coronavirus preventive measures issued by the Serbian government, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release Wednesday night. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 11 March 2020 21:49
