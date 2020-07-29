MoI Nuhiu meets Italian DHM Liquori

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Agim Nuhiu met Wednesday with Italy’s Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) Alessio Liquori, reaffirming bilateral friendly relations, bilateral trust, no open issues, and cooperation in many fields of mutual interest.

Discussions focused on enhancement of mutual cooperation, especially in the fields of organized crime and corruption, terrorism and fight against extremism and violent radicalism, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Interlocutors also referred to the early parliamentary elections, activities undertaken after their completion, as well as the ministry’s activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.