Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 217 isolation orders, while 63 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Sunday.

In addition, three people were caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls, the press release reads.

According to MoI, 845 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.