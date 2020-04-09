MoI fully prepared for weekend curfew, says Petrovska

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – The Interior Ministry (MoI) is fully prepared to do its job during the nationwide curfew over the weekend, Slavjanka Petrovska, MoI additional minister, said Thursday.

In an interview with TV24, she said that 544 police officer trainees have been fully authorized, under a government decree, to join sworn police officers in order to boost law enforcement capacity during the lockdown.

“From the moment the municipality of Debar and Centar Zhupa were put on lockdown, it didn’t take long for police to activate and do what they should do. It’s going to be the same this weekend and the Interior Ministry and all the staff is prepared to respond all the while complying with the health protection measures, adopted by the government,” Petrovska said.

Asked about the comments of the Islamic Religious Community head, who threatened that the Islamic Religious Community would call on the faithful to return to mosques and breach the measures if the government failed to secure financial assistance, she said the MoI had been closely following all developments.

“The statement of the Islamic Religious Community head has been upsetting. We are communicating with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and together we will decide about pressing charges. Disrespect of the measures equals with disrespect for ourselves and for those around us,” Petrovska said, adding she hoped the religious leader would reconsider his comments.

The MoI, the official said, will not hesitate to act in accordance with its power to protect the interest of the majority of citizens, which has been fully complying with the measures so far.