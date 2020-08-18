MoI: Fence not being set up on Macedonian side of border near Preshevo

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – A wire fence is being set up on the territory of Serbia, but not on the territory of North Macedonia, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) told MIA following information that a wire fence is being built on the border between the two countries near Preshevo to prevent possible massive illegal entries.

MoI referred to the Embassy of Serbia in Skopje for more information.

Earlier, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported that a wire fence is being set up on the border, citing Preshevo’s local self-government.

Shqiprim Arifi, head of Preshevo municipality, has told RFE the construction of the wire fence was part of agreement with the EU.

“We believe the fence is an additional protection of the boundaries with the non-EU countries from an influx of refugees who might again come en masse through the Balkan route,” Arifi has said.

According to him, form such an aspect, the fence indirectly contributes to the process of European integration, but with full understanding and respect of political circumstances.

“I personally have serious doubts about such treatment of the refugees,” Arifi has noted.

RFE says the European Commission (EC) hasn’t yet answered its question on whether they knew or were consulted about the fence between Serbia and North Macedonia.

Neither Serbia’s Government hasn’t revealed additional information yet.