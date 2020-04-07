MoI donates protective equipment to Kumanovo hospital

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev handed over on Tuesday protective equipment including bodysuits, visors, gloves and face masks to the General Hospital in Kumanovo.

The protective equipment is part of donation from Slovenia and Hungary to the Ministry of Interior.

Chulev pointed out the donation is to support doctors and all healthcare workers, extending gratitude and respect for their utmost dedication.

“We’re aware of the risks they are exposed to on daily basis, but also their significance at this point. Therefore, we pledge full support with all our capacities,” Chulev said.

“Mutual and inter-institutional support is key at a time when we’re all fighting a difficult battle with an invisible enemy,” he pointed out.

Head of the Kumanovo hospital Snezhana Zaharieva extended gratitude for the donation, pointing out it came at the right time when healthcare workers were fighting the hardest battles every day.