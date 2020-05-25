MoI Chulev says observance of measures needed for life to get back to normal sooner

Skopje, 24 May 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev met Sunday with police officers in the Tetovo and Gostivar police stations, focusing on the activities during the extended weekend lockdown.

“Today we are celebrating two big and important holidays and I extend my greetings to both my colleagues and citizens. Cooperation, mutual trust and respect are the foundations of policing and these days serve to remind us on the values that give life meaning, while societies become environments where everyone gets the deserved place,” said Minister Chulev.

He thanked the police officers and citizens for the exceptional mutual respect and the observance of the Government measures aimed to prevent the coronavirus.

“The time we live in and the challenge we are facing remind us that the battles in our professional and private lives know no ethnic, national, vocational or other affiliation, which is another proof that cooperation and unity is the only way to achieve this objective. The bridges of coexistence that we are building together are made for future generations,” added Chulev.

The MoI urged citizens to remain in their homes during the lockdown and use protective equipment, hoping that life will soon get back to normal.