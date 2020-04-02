MoI Chulev meets UN resident coordinator Dudziak

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev met Thursday with Rossana Dudziak, United Nations Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia, discussing the ministry’s cooperation with the UN.

Minister Chulev highlighted the exceptional cooperation between the MoI and the UN offices seated in Skopje through different police-related projects.

Interlocutors also referred to the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirements to the offices of UNHCR, UNODC, UNDP, UNICEF, OSCE and IOM for the purposes of continual operations by police officers engaged in the crisis management, the MoI said in a press release.