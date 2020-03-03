0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

MoI Chulev meets Slovenian counterpart Poklukar in Ljubljana

Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev met Tuesday with Slovenian counterpart Boštjan Poklukar, discussing excellent bilateral relations and Ljubljana's support to Skopje's Euro-integration path.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 3 March 2020 14:47
