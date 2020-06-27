MoI Chulev expects fair and democratic elections, pressure and bribe to be heavily sanctioned

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Interior has information that certain criminal structures would be used to bribe and put pressure on voters and we are undertaking activities in this regard, says Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev.

Minister Chilev told Kanal 5 he expects the campaign and the elections to be fair and democratic, free of provocations and irregularities.

“I expect the elections to be fair, peaceful and democratic. I urge citizens to refrain from any bribing attempts, not succumb to provocations by political parties or criminal structures, because they will be heavily sanctioned,” says Chulev.