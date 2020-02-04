MoFA: No evacuation of foreign citizens from China at present

Поврзани вести
Gov’t passes draft-law on international cooperation in criminal matters
4 February 2020 19:25
President Pendarovski meets Poland’s Sejm Speaker Witek, Senate Speaker Grodzki
4 February 2020 19:07
First look at EU’s revised methodology of negotiations before its release
4 February 2020 17:30
President Pendarovski expects Spain to ratify NATO’s protocol in March
4 February 2020 17:17
Poland backs North Macedonia’s EU, NATO bids
4 February 2020 16:58
Zaev still optimistic regarding PPO law, sees no reason to postpone elections
4 February 2020 16:30
Провери го и оваClose
-
Britain urges all citizens to leave China over coronavirus risk4 February 2020 17:38
-
Filipche: Reagent test kits for coronavirus to arrive Tuesday4 February 2020 14:31
-
Passengers from Doha to undergo thermal scanning at Skopje airport3 February 2020 16:24