MoFA: No evacuation of foreign citizens from China at present

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday it was continuing to keep a close watch on the coronavirus spread and precautions taken to combat it, paying careful attention to citizens staying in threatened regions, particularly Wuhan and the wider region. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 4 February 2020 18:41
