MoFA charters new flights to repatriate Macedonians from Slovenia and Germany

Skopje, 28 March 2020 (MIA) – The Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the government’s general secretariat and the Ministry of Health on Saturday and Sunday is organizing charter flights to help Macedonian citizens return home.

“126 people were repatriated from Slovenia. After landing at the Skopje airport, they are taken to be placed in state-ordered quarantine. Our citizens will be returned from Munich later in the day and two flights will take place from Berlin and Cologne/Bonn tomorrow,” the MoFA said Saturday.

The charter lights are realized by Wizz Air, after the low-cost airliner won the call of the government for these four destinations.

“The Foreign Ministry thanks the authorities in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo/NATO, Serbia, Germany and Austria for their cooperation in issuing overflight permits and in offering assistance in these difficult times,” said the press release.