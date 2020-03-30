MoFA: 1842 Macedonian nationals repatriated, efforts continue

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – 1842 Macedonian nationals stranded abroad have returned to the country so far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Monday.

1097 of these have returned to North Macedonia by plane from Malta, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, and Austria, while 150 arrived in convoys by bus or car from Montenegro, Slovenia, and Turkey.

446 people were assisted by the Foreign Ministry in obtaining permits for their return via the Sofia, Thessaloniki, Istanbul or Tirana airports. 145 Macedonian nationals were granted permission to enter the country via the border with Serbia.

160 citizens, the press release read, are set to fly in from Basel Monday night.

“The Foreign Ministry, together with the government’s General Secretariat, the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry and other competent institutions that take part in this extremely complicated and delicate process will continue to make efforts to accomplish two state priorities – help nationals stranded abroad and protect public health at home,” the press release read.

In the spirit of solidarity and good cooperation with neighbors as well as EU and NATO countries, 400 foreign nationals stranded here have returned to Austria, Australia, the U.S., the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Switzerland, Italy, France, Croatia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Malaysia, etc.

In line with these principles, four Macedonian nationals were flown in to Austria on a charter flight from Peru to Vienna.

“Despite original focus being put on citizens stranded in Europe, we’ll strengthen efforts to bring home those stranded on other continents, in cooperation with regional and global partners,” the press release read.