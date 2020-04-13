MoFA: 125 Macedonian nationals repatriated from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Eindhoven

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Monday 125 Macedonian nationals have been repatriated from Sweden, Denmark and The Netherlands.

The repatriation procedure was organized by the country’s embassies in Stockholm, Copenhagen and The Hague, in cooperation with the Government’s General Secretariat, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health, MoFA said in a press release.

“We extend our gratitude to colleagues from the embassies of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and The Netherlands for their cooperation during the repatriation of 27 foreign nationals boarding the flight from Skopje to the respective destinations, and the competent institutions of these countries for helping the repatriation of our nationals,” reads the press release.

It adds that Macedonian nationals are set to be repatriated from Italy on Tuesday.