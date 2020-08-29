Modernized DMS allows better organization of institutions and faster administrative processes

Skopje, 29 August 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration has modernized and began with the implementation of the Document Management System (DMS) which will allow administering documents and will automate the work processes in the institutions.

The system should help organize the work in COVID-19 conditions, but also help reduce corruption and improve the work of public administration, outgoing Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski told Saturday’s online press conference.

“The new national document management system is the right solution for organizing work during COVID-19 pandemic. The digitalization of the work processes and the possibility for everyone to work wherever they are locally connected to the Internet, through their mobile, tablet or computer enables timely and quality completion of work tasks, which leads to better services for the citizens,” Manchevski said.

Ministry of Information Society and Administration, as he said, in the last few months have been actively committed to the modernization and adaptation of the National Document Management System.

16 institutions and around 5,000 users are connected to the new DMS system, he said, adding four more institutions will also be included soon.

Manchevski said that the Document Management System enables joint work of administrative staff, from different sectors and departments. Joint work and coordination which leads to better services for citizens.

The DMS allows complete record of subjects, eliminating of bottlenecks (loss of the flow of document); creating electronic base of documents processed in each institution; decreased material and operative costs; easier access to past information; fast searching, electronic archiving and filing.

Manchevski thanked the media for the cooperation in the past period. He was elected MP in the new parliamentary composition, and Jeton Shaqiri is nominated for the new Minister of Information Society and Administration.