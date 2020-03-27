0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Mobile hospital to be constructed next to Infectious Diseases Clinic

A mobile hospital with the capacity to fit 130 patients will be built next to the Skopje Clinic for Infectious Diseases next week, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Friday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 March 2020 17:00
